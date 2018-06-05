Akshay's advice to SRK and others

Akshay Kumar was present at the launch of an antismoking and tobacco product over the weekend and the actor was asked if he would like to advice his friends from the industry who often indulged in the use of tobacco.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn are known as habitual smokers who have not be able to kick the butt.

“Even if it is a friend or an enemy, I will still like them to not use tobacco in any form. If they have this product, their system will become clean,” says Akshay. Quiz him on if he would like to gift his friends the product. “Diwali is coming soon and I will make a gift hamper and send them all,” says the actor.

Now ask him for names of those friends and he reacts in his own way, “You want me to name them so that your publication or channel can do well!”

Akshay adds that he has been offered many gutkha (tobacco) brands to endorse. “I have a lot of money and a lot of work. But I don’t endorse them because I do not believe in it,” he says. “I will also advise my friends from Bollywood not to endorse tobacco products,” he adds.