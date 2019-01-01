Akshay steps into Salman's shoes

By Sanskriti Media

26 years ago, Salman Khan acted in a film called Suryavanshi opposite Sara Ali Khan’s mother Amrita Singh. The film was loosely based on the character of Conan - The Barbarian.

Now Akshay Kumar is the new Suryavanshi. But it will be in the role of a cop. No surprised for guessing, but then the film is being directed by Rohit ‘Cop’ Shetty who after the Singham series and Simmba is shepherding another cop drama which is also being backed by Karan Johar.

We were the first to tell you that Rohit and Karan were planning an action drama with Akshay Kumar and it turns out to be this cop movie with a name attached.

“If Ajay Devgn as Singham made an entry into Simmba, we can also expect both Singham and Simmba entering Suryavanshi in their respective uniforms. We can assure you one thing that the films and their roles will not be uniform,” says a source close to the development of the film.

But the source adds that Rohit Shetty’s team is now advising him to make a huge multi starrer after Suryavanshi which will actually bring the three cops together and make a film like The Avengers because Rohit has the bandwidth and the expertise to make such a project.

Well, we can only await an announcement.