Alec Baldwin arrested in NY after 'punching' man

By AFP

Hollywood actor and television presenter Alec Baldwin was arrested in New York on Friday for allegedly punching a 49-year-old man in the face during a parking dispute, police said.

The 60-year-old, who has famously impersonated President Donald Trump and who lives in downtown Manhattan with his second wife and their four young children, was arrested in Greenwich Village, a police spokeswoman told AFP.

"Police got a call around 1:30 pm (1730 GMT) regarding an assault in progress. When we got there, we discovered that it looked like two individuals were fighting over a parking spot," the spokeswoman said.

The younger man had already parked his vehicle and was attempting to purchase a parking ticket, when he got into a dispute with Baldwin, "who then punched him in the face," the officer said.

She said the unnamed man was taken to hospital in "stable" condition, while Baldwin was in custody awaiting charges.

Baldwin is well known for his hot temper and for impersonating Trump on satirical US television show "Saturday Night Live." The Oscar nominee recently launched a Sunday night talk show on ABC television.

In 2014, he was detained by New York police for riding his bicycle the wrong way down a street.