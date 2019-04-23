Alia admits to Kalank failure

By Sanskriti Media

Alia Bhatt takes taken the dismal performance of her recent film Kalank on the chin and says she needs to work better to make sure that the cinemagoing audience as well as the critics are happier.

“I don’t analyse about such things. It is not required. The ‘janta ki adalat’ (The audience's court) is the biggest thing one needs to face. If the audience does not accept the film, it should not do well. So, we have to try and come back and make sure that they are not disappointed the next time,” says Alia.

The actress says that she will need to learn to face failure. “In the entertainment industry, the people here try and put their best foot forward. But when you are in the public space, you get some good reviews and sometimes you have bad reviews. You need to lean how to pick up the pieces and then move on. Every day is not sunshine. It will rain sometimes. It is a learning experience for everybody,” says Alia Bhatt rather maturely.

The actress has also been mature in handling criticism as well as trolls in the recent past with matters pertaining to her and her family. “If you think that I am mature, my family is ten times more mature. I just want to be positive, be happy and work hard. I should not pay attention to them (criticisers). I will keep quiet,” Alia zips her lips.