Alia and Kareena to share screen space

By Sanskriti Media

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor worked together in the film Udta Punjab even though they did not share screen space together and it was almost like a dream come true for the young actress who ahs always bene inspired by Kareena Kapoor to get into the movies. She is my all-time favourite and my idol and icon,” Alia had said earlier.

And now with Alia dating Kareena’s cousin Ranbir Kapoor, the bond between the two has gotten stronger. Which is why a brand now thought it wise to cast the actresses from different generations to endorse a brand.

“It is a big brand and Alia was very excited to know that Kareena will also be featuring in the brand along with her and she would get chance to share screen space with her icon. Now everything boils down to the prices that these stars will quote to make the union happen. Alia has already given the green signal to her team to lock the deal if Kareena signs on the dotted line,” says a brand source.