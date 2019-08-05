Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra’s films may pull out of Kashmir

By Sanskriti Media

“I have started shooting for Shershaah but majority of the filming will be done now. I will soon go to Kargil to finish the shoot,” said Sidharth Malhotra in a media interaction recently.

But with the current situation in Kashmir, it seems highly unlikely.

The Indian government scrapped Article 370, which grants special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Restrictions have been imposed in several parts of the state, with mobile internet and landline phone connections blocked in many places. Prominent politicians from Jammu and Kashmir have also been placed under house arrest last night and public gatherings have been banned and a curfew imposed.

While Sidharth has already filmed for some portions of the film in Palampur, he was to travel to Kashmir and to Kargil and film the remaining portions.

As for Alia Bhatt, the girl has already been to Kashmir to film for two of her films earlier – Imtiaz Ali’s Highway as well as Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. The shooting of Mahesh Bhatt’s comeback venture Sadak 2 which is underway at Ooty was to then move to Mumbai Uttarakhand and then to Kashmir. The film has a sequence where a godman’s ashram is in Kashmir and the portions starring Makrand Deshpande, Alia and others were set there. “Alia’s hattrick in Kashmir may not really be possible with the current situation. Both the Bhatts and the Karan Johar camp are now assessing the situation there and may well need to shift their locations as it does not seem that shooting in Kashmir would be possible in the next few months given the situation,” says an industry source.

Besides these two, there are other films whose schedules have also been planned for Kashmir, but it is highly unlikely that would happen anytime soon.