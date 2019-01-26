Alia Bhatt, Bipasha Basu attend Sakshi Bhatt's wedding reception

By M/s Sanskriti Media

A huge bunch of Bollywood stars attended the wedding reception of Sakshi Bhatt - the daughter of producer Mukesh Bhatt and niece of Mahesh Bhatt. Sakshi married her boyfriend Mazahir Mandasaurwala.

Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover, Vidya Balan and husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor were some of those present.

Actress Pooja Bhatt and half sister Alia Bhatt were also present and they were receiving guests along with father Mahesh Bhatt as well.

Rekha, Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor were also present along with the new star in Bollywood Vicky Kaushal.

Sakshi with husband Mazahir Mandasaurwala

Aamir Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Kumar

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan

Alia Bhatt

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan

Rekha

Hrithik Roshan

Vicky Kaushal