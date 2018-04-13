Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 back on the highway

As Pooja Bhatt returned from her short trip abroad, actors and her half-sister Alia Bhatt and actor Sanjay Dutt were seen at the Vishesh Films' office for a quick meeting on the script of the film Sadak 2.

"Pooja is shepherding the project for Vishesh Films and will be acting in the movie. Pooja however may not direct the film and may appoint a director very soon," says a source.

The film had been in the planning stages for a while because the script of the film needed to be tweaked around a bit. “Alia is very excited about the film but wanted a lot more meat to her character in the script along with Sanju and Pooja as well. If all woks right, the announcement will be made soon and will see Pooja and Alia work together for the first time,” says a source.