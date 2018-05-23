Alia Bhatt wants more money

It the time for the hike. Well Alia Bhatt’s sensational performance in the film Raazi and the film’ subsequent performance at the box office has led to a hike in Alia Bhatt’s price.

“Stars never reduce their price unless it is under great duress or if there are too many flops that they are giving. If their films are doing average or if they give one or tow flops they do not hike their price. But whenever they give hits they immediately hike their price. And with a hit like Raazi Alia is definitely worth the hike. We talk about pay disparity today and what better a time than to celebrate that with Alia’s price hike,” says a senior trade source.

Even though Alia is said to be charging much less than what Bollywood’s Queen Dee - Deepika Padukone is – she is now easily the second highest paid actress in Bollywood after her. “Deepika had charged Rs 13 crore for her film Padmaavat for which she had given three times the time she gives for other films. Deepika is now charging around Rs 15 crore. And Alia is hot on her heels,” informs our source.