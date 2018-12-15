Alia feels shy talking about Ranbir!

By Sanskriti Media

Quiz Alia Bhatt about her father Mahesh Bhatt agreeing to the relationship between Alia and her beau Ranbir Kapoor and the actress first blushes and refuses to talk about it. “Why do you want to know about the future? Let is stay in the present,” she gushes. “To be honest, I don’t want to talk about it. But I love my father a lot and anything he says, means the world to me. You are all making me very shy,” says she about her papa being raazi to the relationship.

Meanwhile paparazzi had spotted Alia is a ‘foul’ or ‘angry’ mood on the sets of Brahmastra. “That’s my resting face. I am a very happy person. I am called Nani on the sets. I am always frowning, but I wasn’t upset at all,” says Alia.

“I am doing meditation and I want to continue doing that in the new year,” Alia shares her new year resolution.

Alia is looking forth to a packed 2019 and the actress is very gung-ho about the year to come.

“Well, Gully Boy is coming on February 14 and it has been selected to premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. Then I have Kalank Coming on April 18 and that is a really big film. That will be followed by Brahmastra in Christmas and yay, I have a really important year,” says the actress.