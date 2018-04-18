Amitabh, Sanjay Dutt, Naseer in Chicago Junction?

Kabeer Kaushik whose much hyped film starring Naseeruddin Shah, Sonu Sood and Amit Sadh released in 2012, wanted to make Chicago Junction with Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles.

But when Maximum released to a cold response, he put his plans in the back burner. “Arshad Warsi who was the hero of his much acclaimed film Sehar had allotted dates as well for Kabeer, but the director got stuck with his funds and could not proceed on the film. Now Kabeer wants to revive the project and is looking at Sanjay Dutt stepping in for Arshad and also wants Amitabh Bachchan to be added to the cast. It is a difficult proposition to get Amitabh, Naseer and Pankaj in one frame and if you add Sanjay Dutt to it, it sounds impossible. But that’s what Kabeer wants,” says a source.