Amy Schumer reveals son's name

By Bang

Amy Schumer has revealed she's named her son Gene Attell Fischer, just days after she welcomed him into the world.

The 'I Feel Pretty' star welcomed her first child with husband Chris Fischer into the world on Sunday (05.05.19) night, and in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, she revealed the adorable moniker she and Chris have chosen for their tot.

Posting a picture of her baby with Chris, she wrote: "Gene Attell Fischer And his dad Chris (sic)"

Amy, 37, announced the birth of her child earlier this week with a nod to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's first child - who was born hours later - by referring to her son as "our royal baby".

She wrote on social media at the time: "10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born."

On the way to the hospital, Amy stood on the stairs to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, where the 2019 Met Gala took place on Monday (06.05.19), sporting a grey top, cardigan and trainers with socks.

The comedian quipped: "Met look this year. Last night on the way to the hospital."

She also shared a video of her dancing next to a security guard, and wrote: "Snuck onto where the carpet will be tonight for the Met ball."

The 'Snatched' star - who announced her pregnancy in October, around the same time as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - found her pregnancy "tough" as she struggled with hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of extreme morning sickness, and documented the ups and downs on her Instagram page.

Amy was hospitalised for the condition and was forced to postpone some of her stand-up shows in November.

Sharing a photo of her dog on Instagram, she previously wrote: "The last few days have been tough. I'm grateful as hell and know it's temporary but tough just the same. Please if you don't mind. Post pics of your kids and tag me #amyschumer. My friends sending me pics and vids of their kids is making me feel so much better. Much love accepting dog photos too. (sic)"