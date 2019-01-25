And now the Amitabh shawl!

By Sanskriti Media

If you thought that the Narendra Modi suit with his name written all over it made headlines, there is no reason why this should also not make one.

Recently Amitabh Bachchan inaugurated the launch of Boman Irani’s production house Irani Movietone, and Boman who has worked with Bachchan in films like Bhoothnath Returns and Lakshya, thought of a very special way to thank him for the same.

He felicitated Bachchan with a customized shawl that had the meaning of the name Amitabh which means ‘everlasting light’ written in 15 different Indian and international languages in the border of the shawl.

Says Boman, “Mr Amitabh Bachchan has always been someone who I look up to as an inspiration and has been an everlasting light for millions. I am overwhelmed that he graced the occasion with his presence, the traditional shawl is just a token of appreciation from my side."

Meanwhile the entire launch event was Parsi themed, It was followed by a daylong workshop with Academy award winning film Birdman’s screenplay writer Alexander Dinelaris which was attended by writers, directors and students from filmmaking institutes.