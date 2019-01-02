And now, the fourth part to Dhamaal!

By Sanskriti Media

Even as the film Total Dhamaal – the third instalment of the film Dhamaal is ready for release on February 22, the makers are planning for a fourth part as well. “Recently the producer of the film Ashok Thakeria and the director Indra Kumar registered a title with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) to take the franchise ahead if the third part does good business as planned. Both Dhamaal and Double Dhamaal were huge hits and Total Dhamaal which has a much bigger cast is expected to be one of the biggest films to look forward to in the first half of 2019,” says a source.

Interestingly Dhamaal did not have any heroine in the film while Double Dhamaal saw the inclusion of Mallika Sherawat and Kangana Ranaut in it along with original set of actors Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaffery and Ashish Chaudhary. Total Dhamaal, apart from the usual suspects, has Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in it as well apart from Ajay Devgn who in a quid pro quo has come on board another film project by Thakeria called Big Bull which will be a biopic loosely based on the life of stock broker Harshad Mehta.

Interestingly Thakeria also has a title registered called Tripple Dhamaal but chose to use Total Dhamaal.

Total Dhamaal was to release last year, but was postponed following the need to enhanced special effects.