Angad Bedi joins Janhvi in Gunjan biopic

Angad Bedi is enjoying his life and career as well. Father to a new baby girl Mehr, Angad is now readying for his role opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the Gunjan Saxena biopic.

“Angad is on board the film now. However, it is not clear whether he has stepped into an independent role or whether he will be replacing Dulquer Salmaan whose name has also cropped up as one of the actors in the film,” informs a source close to the development of the film.

Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena along with Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan were India’s first two women who flew choppers to evacuate injured Indian soldiers from Kargil 18 years ago braving enemy fire in northern Kashmir. Saxena’s brother and father too were in the army and Gunjan who is a combat aviator is now married to an IAF chopper pilot and was awarded the Shaurya Chakra. Gunjan is one of the 25 young women who formed the first batch of women IAF trainee pilots and hence makes for an interesting story.

Angad has also been doing well in his career playing important roles in films like Pink and Soorma. An official announcement is still awaited from Dharma Productions on the project.