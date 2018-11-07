Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt 'working together' on custody agreement

By Bang

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are said to be "working together" toward a custody agreement over their brood, as they want to settle things before their planned trial date on December 4.

The former couple - who split in September 2016 after two years of marriage - have Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne together, and after it was reported earlier this week that they will go to trial over custody in December, it has now been claimed they're continuing to work toward a settlement ahead of their trial date.

A source said: "Both parties continue to work together toward a settlement."

And whilst it was also reported that problems were set to arise as Angelina seeks full custody and Brad aims for a 50/50 split, the source insists that isn't the case.

They added to People magazine: "Angelina isn't seeking full custody."

Angelina and Brad, 54, will head to court on December 4 where they are expected to enter a further two to three weeks of custody negotiations, and insiders claim the former couple are doing their best to settle things outside of court before the trial begins.

In addition to the custody dispute, the private judge also needs to handle a property settlement agreement as the former couple do not have a prenuptial agreement.

Legal documents filed on Monday said Brad and Angelina, 43, want to extend the appointment of Judge Ouderkirk as a temporary judge until June 30, 2019, and he will hear and determine all pretrial issues, requests and motions, as well as the trial.

The pair began custody evaluations last month, and in August, they reached an "interim" arrangement over the care of their kids, just weeks after the 'Salt' actress accused Brad of not paying any "meaningful" child support since she filed for divorce.

But days later, the 'Fight Club' star argued he had "loaned" his estranged wife $8 million to help her purchase her current house and contributed over $1.3 million "in bills for the benefit of [Jolie] and the minor children."

His lawyer Lance Spiegel added that Brad "adamantly disputes the contention that he has not paid child support."

Earlier this year, Angelina was ordered by a judge to allow her children to spend more time with their father, or risk losing custody.

The judge told her: "If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt]."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt get custody trial date

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's custody battle will go to trial in December and is expected to last two to three weeks.

The former couple - who split in September 2016 after two years of marriage - will face one another in court for two to three weeks in December 4.

The 'Maleficent' actress is seeking sole physical custody of their six children, Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne - but the 54-year-old actor is asking for 50/50 joint custody.

At the judge's discretion, the 'Moneyball' actor and the 'Unbroken' director may be able to appear at the trial - which will take place at an as-yet-undecided location - via a telephone link.

It is expected the courtroom will be sealed off to anyone other than the parties involved because of the involvement of minors.

