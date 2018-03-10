Angry young AbRam

The little kids of the stars are often the favourite for the paparazzi. And yes, Taimur Ali Khan, AbRam Khan and Misha Kapoor feature in the top three.

While Taimur and Misha are too small to react, we spotted AbRam getting pretty angry at the paparazzi for taking pictures of him and his parents as they went to meet their friends Anu and Sunny Dewan recently.

“AbRam used to love being pictured with his dad and he comes to greet the fans as well on Shah Rukh’s birthday. But he spotted the paparazzi waiting outside Sunny Dewan’s house and was upset. He got out of the car and even as his mother Gauri and Shah Rukh entered the Dewan house, he stood for a while and glared at the paparazzi before his mother got him in,” says an eye witness.

Not long ago, Shah Rukh’s daughter was also harassed by the paps and was clicked relentlessly leading to Shah Rukh asking the photographers to let his daughter alone.

It does seem that little AbRam is marking his targets!