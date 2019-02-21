Anil Kapoor tells why Madhuri gets violent!

By Sanskriti Media

Anil Kapoor made a revelation about his co-star for many years – Bollywood’s iconic actress Madhuri Dixit. Anil Kapoor and Madhuri have worked in many films including the iconic ones like Tezaab, Beta, Ram Lakhan among others.

Now with the film Total Dhamaal they are coming to work together again after 18 long years.

In an interaction recently Anil revealed that the actress can be the most-friendly actress on sets, till the time she does not get her food on time. “She is very down to earth and very co-operative. We have worked in many films together. She has braved extreme temperatures like minus 30 during our shoot of a song in Alaska. But when it is lunch time or dinner time and the food is late, she goes mad and then throws a fit asking where the food is,” confides Kapoor.

Madhuri on the other hand also has a point about Anil Kapoor’s eating habits. “When we are all eating, Anil never eats from his own plate. He goes around to everyone, picks up something, tastes its and praises it a lot and goes away. I have hardly seen him eat from his own plate,” says Madhuri who is paired opposite Anil in the film Total Dhamaal releasing this week. “When I heard that Madhuri was in the film, I immediately told director Indra Kumar that I was in the film. I did not even hear the script,” confesses Anil Kapoor.