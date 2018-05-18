Anil Kapoor to help Salman and Arjun patch up

Seeing his nephew Arjun Kapoor in a mess, uncle Anil Kapoor is making a concerted effort to try and effect a patch up between Arjun and good friend Salman Khan.

Anil and Salman have worked together and share a good rapport. But Arjun Kapoor who once used to be a member of Salman Khan’s coterie fell out with Salman after stories about his affair with Salman’s former sister in law Malaika Arora, grabbed headlines later ending in a divorce between brother Arbaaz and Malaika.

“Anil clearly spotted that Arjun was standing at a distance from Salman Khan who did not even acknowledge his presence as he attended Sonam’s wedding reception. Anil has now taken it upon himself that he will speak to Salman during the promotions of Race 3 in the next few days and effect a patch up. Arjun and his half-sisters Khushi and Janhvi too have patched up. While Arjun has no issues apologising, Salman is in no mood to forgive because it is too personal. Whether Salman listens to Anil or not remains to be seen,” says an insider.