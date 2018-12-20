Ankita Lokhande readies for her debut

By Sanskriti Media

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex Ankita Lokhande is getting ready to welcome the new year with her debut film Manikarnika: Queen Of Jhansi ready to tackle the uprising of other films like Super 30, Cheat India and Thackeray. The actress also celebrates her birthday today.

“Everyone has seen the look of the character of Jhalkari Bai and they have liked it. Nothing is hidden about the look. But let the character remain hidden,” she says. “Let the character remains hidden… hope people like Jhalkari Bai,” she adds

Jhalkari Bai was a soldier who played an important role in the Indian Rebellion of 1857. She served in the women's army of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi. She eventually rose to a position of a prominent advisor to the queen herself. “Her heroism and sacrifices for the society are unsung but this woman was one of the most important factors in the battle of Jhansi. I had never thought that I would get a chance to play such a strong character in my life, but the film, Manikarnika took me on a journey of not only discovering the real Jhalkari Bai but also helped me discover the Jhalkari Bai in me,” she says.

“I want people see my film and like it. We have some fabulous performances in the film,” she extolls virtues of Manikarnika. How the film actually shapes up will be seen within a few weeks from now.