Anne Hathaway made herself sick with weight loss

By Bang

Anne Hathaway got "really sick" after losing an "unhealthy" amount of weight for her role in 'Les Miserables'.

The 36-year-old actress starred as Fantine in the 2012 movie of the famous play - for which she won an Oscar - and has said her dedication to the role saw her lose so much weight in a short space of time that she fell ill.

She said: "I'd lost an unhealthy amount of weight in two weeks. I didn't know anything about nutrition. I taxed my body, and my brain bore the brunt of it for a while. I just felt very anxious and very lost at that time.

"That weight loss was not a long-term good thing for my health, and it took a really long time to come back from it. And I was still really sick because of it."

The 'Serenity' star had just married her husband Adam Shulman - with whom she has two-year-old son Jonathan - at the time, but felt "uncomfortable" with living her life "on display".

Speaking on 'The Jess Cagle Interview' on PeopleTV, she added: "I had just turned 30. I had just gotten married. Even the most positive thing can be upheavals to your identity. So to just have this moment and not really know who I was - and the moment when you just feel like you're on display - it wasn't a comfortable feeling. And I didn't do what I hoped that I would if I ever found myself in that moment.

"Life went on beyond it. I feel much emptier now. It would have been nice if had happened then, but I'll still take it."

Meanwhile, Anne recently said she "barely ate anything" and turned to cigarettes ahead of awards season a decade ago

She said: "I did everything so wrong for so long.

"I'm not big on looking back but I remember 10 years ago being so scared going into the whole awards season and doing what I thought I was supposed to do, so I barely ate anything at Christmas ... I thought movie stars had to have a certain body. I was just smoking, just smoking my nerves away and wasn't nourishing myself."