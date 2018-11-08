Another controversy for Zero - Copied poster!

By Sanskriti Media

After the posters of Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero came out, there have bene several controversies dogging the Aanand L Rai directed film.

Initially, a Sikh organisation had objected to Shah Rukh Khan wearing what seemed like a ‘kirpan’ a dagger worn only by Sikhs in the poster. The makers have now denied it saying that it is a 'katar' (a different type of dagger) and it is not a 'kirpan'.

And now the poster of the film which has Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan seems to have been inspired by the poster of the French film Un Homme a la Hauteur. Social media also is abuzz with the talk of the copied poster. “A lot of designers in Bollywood lack originality and hence they generally get inspired or sometimes do a straight lift from posters of foreign films. Now that everyone is watching Hollywood movies and seeing their posters, Korean and European cinema posters seem to be the easy way to lift from,” says a senior trade source.

There was a lot of excitement in the audience after the film’s trailer has come out and the audience are expecting a lot from the film now, after the disappointment that Thugs of Hindostan has turned out to be.

“These are small controversies and may not really affect the box office of the film. But then there will be people who will make their opinions and put it out in the media and the social media. If the content of Zero is good, which it could be because of Aanand L Rai, the film should sail through,” adds an industry source.