Ansel Elgort's selfie image most liked Oscars Instagram post

Hollywood star Ansel Elgort's selfie with Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer has already attracted more than 900,000 likes.

The 23-year-old actor - who has 10.1 million followers on the photo-sharing website - reunited with his former LaGuardia High School classmate Timothee for the behind-the-scenes snap, which was photobombed by 'Call Me By Your Name' star Armie Hammer.

Angel captioned the image: "@_alanaloftus_ @orlamcg__ tell me you don't know who the g in the middle looks like (sic)"

The selfie has already received more than 900,000 likes, thereby making it the most popular Instagram image from the Los Angeles bash on Sunday night (04.03.18).

Elsewhere, the most-liked video on Instagram from the Oscars was posted by 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot.

The Israeli beauty - who stars as the Princess of the Amazons in the superhero movies - posted a behind-the-scenes clip of having her final touches of make-up being applied prior to the ceremony.

Gal, 32, captioned the snap: "Read my lips [red lips emoji]. Tonight is the night! Good luck to all the nominees! I'm so excited to be up on stage to honor tonight's winners.

#ReadMyLips #RevlonGal #Revlon #wonderful #LiveBoldly #SuperLustrous (sic)"

Meanwhile, Ansel previously admitted that he uses his social media accounts to further his acting career.

The 'Baby Driver' star also revealed he hopes to be a positive influence on young people through his online presence.

He said: "I mean, that's why I'm on social media, that's why I am active on the internet because I think it's beneficial to someone's career.

"But also I have an audience and I think I have taken this role, whether I like it or not, as an influencer and I want to be a positive influencer. I want to encourage people. One of the things I do encourage people is that that internet is a place where we should share our ideas and be positive, not negative."