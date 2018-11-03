Anushka and Virat taught us love: Katrina

By Sanskriti Media

While Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have started their wedding preparations, it cannot be missed that Anushka Sharma and the Virat Kohli started the trend of the big weddings and now leading to the DeepVeer wedding later this month and the marriage of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas a little later.

Katrina Kaif who normally does not comment on any this personal, made a very interesting observation about Anushka leading the way.

“Anushka’s wedding was so beautifully don’t that it inspired us all to be in love again. I remember when I saw that picture, I got all sentimental and said, wow! It was so nice. I know everyone felt that way. Everyone was looking at that picture and they felt that they were reminded of love,” she says.

Shah Rukh Khan in his inimitable witty style interjects, "Yes, even when I saw that picture, I wished I were married to Virat Kohli," he guffaws!

Interestingly Anushka and Ranveer were romantically linked at the beginning of Ranveer’s career when they worked together in films like Band Bajaa Baraat and Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. While there have been reports of a cold war between Katrina and Deepika, the former has often shown her buddy relationship with Ranveer thanks to their common friend Zoya Akhtar.