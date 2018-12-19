Anushka Sharma not in Bhansali film

By Sanskriti Media

There has been a strong buzz in the trade about Anushka Sharma teaming up with Salman Khan for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. The actress was travelling with her husband Virat Kohli Down Under for the cricket tour after celebrating her first wedding anniversary and now is promoting her upcoming film Zero.

The buzz earlier was that as a result of cryptic answer from Salman Khan, did suggest that the pint-sized Pocket Hercules could well be a part of the maverick Bhansali’s next oeuvre at the box office. Later even as some rumours were earlier doing the rounds that Anushka was going to be back with Salman in the Bhansali project after their teaming up in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Sultan.

But the news is not true as yet. “No, Bhansali is not looking at casting Anushka and Salman in his project. Bhansali’s casting too is as ingenious as his films. If he cast Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone together for the first time in Ram Leela it was because that team had not been cast before. He chooses the actors who he thinks can create chemistry at the box office and it works more often than not. So, when Bhansali is casting his next set of actors that will be only after his final script is ready and his casting too will be unique,” says a source.