Arbaaz finalises Salman's women

Producer of Dabangg 3 and the director of the second instalment of Dabangg 2 - Arbaaz Khan – has finished the look tests for the other characters to be cast in Dabangg 3. “Arbaaz has readied the script and is happy with what he has got so far. Hence the casting of the film is taking place now. A few look tests have happened and Prabhu Dheva who is directing the film is actively working with Arbaaz on casting at the moment,” says a source.

Sources close to Arbaaz say that Arbaaz is not revealing any names to anyone though he has locked all the principal actors in the third part of the cop franchise which has Salman Khan essaying the ebullient cop Chulbul Pandey.

Dabangg was directed by Abhinav Kashyap and Arbaaz directed part 2 of the film. Meanwhile Sonakshi Sinha in a few media interviews has confirmed herself in the film. Arbaaz who was there in the first two parts as an actor will continue his role in the film. The rest of the cast will be announced soon.