Arbaaz Khan gets son to meet girlfriend

By Sanskriti Media

Even as Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have formalised their relationship accepting and posting pictures together on the social media and talking about each other, Arbaaz Khan who was rather guarded about having pictures taken with his girlfriend Giorgio Andriani is now happy to get son Arhaan along for lunch.

The couple along with Arhaan were spotted on Monday at a Mumbai eatery. “Normally Arbaazbhai runs away quickly. But he even said thank you this time when we took pictures,” says a paparazzo.

Giorgia is set to star in a Tamil web series Karoline Kamakshi with former star Meena who returns to work in Kollywood. Arbaaz too runs a web show called Pinch where he interviews Bollywood stars.