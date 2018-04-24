Arbaaz takes girlfriend to meet family

Arbaaz Khan is very well on the way to introduce the new lady in his life to the world. Or that is how it seems. The actor was accompanied by the mystery girl for a family dinner – well family meant ex-wife Malaika Arora’s parents and sister Amrita Arora.

“They seemed totally at ease during the lunch session on the weekend. They indulged in banter and Malaika’s family too were pretty warm with the girl,” says sources.

Not much is known about the girl, except that she had once met Arbaaz for dinner a few weeks ago and Arbaaz had let her move off in an autorickshaw at that time. This time Arbaaz seemed more relaxed as he accompanied the lady. We await details from Arbaaz.