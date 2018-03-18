Are Hrithik and Susanne getting back?

While there have been loads of rumours in recent times about Hrithik Roshan and his divorced wife Susanne Khan getting together for the sake of their children, but Hrithik as well as Susanne are maintaining a silence on the issue.

Elders in the family and some well-meaning friends have been advising the two to get back together because both of them love their children immensely and have been travelling the extra yard and sometimes the extra mile to make the children happy by accompanying them for dinners, movie screening and outdoor trips as well.

But they are not too comfortable talking about it.

While Hrithik has completely clammed up on it, Susanne let in more than a mono syllable when she was asked about it. “No personal questions,” she replied with a smile on her face.

While the answer was a bit cryptic, the smile seemed to be a giveaway. We hope that things do get better between the two.