Ariana Grande 'can't believe' Mac Miller is gone

By Bang

Ariana Grande "can't wrap her head" around the fact that her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller is gone.

The 'no tears left to cry' hitmaker paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend, who passed away last week after a suspected overdose, and apologised to him for not being able to "fix or take his pain away".

She wrote on Instagram: "i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can't believe you aren't here anymore. i really can't wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don't know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now. rest. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Mac's friend Shane Powers recently insisted Ariana was "all about" helping Mac get sober after the singer came under fire from online trolls who blamed her for Mac's untimely death.

Speaking on his podcast, The Shane Show, he said: "They were very much in love and I have to say, she was incredible when he was first sobering up. There could not have been anybody more supportive of him being sober than Ariana. I saw that, I was around it, I took phone calls from her. 'How do I help? What do I do?' This little girl was unbelievably involved and helpful to him being healthy. Whether he's an addict or not, the way that Mac partied was not healthy. And there was no one in his life more ready to go to the wall for him when it came to him being sober. She was an unbelievably stabilising force in his life and she was deeply helpful and effective in keeping Mac sober and helping him get sober. She was all about him being healthy. Period."