Ariana Grande finally gets Grammy Award

Ariana Grande has finally received her Grammy Award - five months after she won the gong.

The 26-year-old pop star scooped the Best Pop Vocal Album for her LP 'Sweetener' back in February, but she was unable to collect the gong in person because she pulled out of her scheduled performance when she clashed with the Recording Academy's executive producer Ken Ehrlich just hours before.

Taking to her Instagram account, Ariana uploaded a photograph of her shiny trophy and wrote: "really glad i checked the mail (sic)."

Ariana's manager Scooter Braun also celebrated the arrival of the trophy on his social networking sites by praising her as "an icon living."

He wrote: "This right here is family. I couldn't have been prouder this week to deliver this one her very first Grammy. There is no one more deserving and this is truly the first chapter of her epic story. She is an icon living and is exactly who she claims to be. Yes she is now and forever more Grammy award winner @arianagrande but to me she is simply Ari... one of the strongest people I know with a heart of gold. Proud of you Ari!! Love yah. (sic)"

The 'Thank U Next' hitmaker was scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards but she backed out of the last minute because she didn't want to "play games."

Ken said at the time that the brunette beauty had to cancel her gig because there wasn't "enough time to make it work."

But Ariana claimed: "I've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me. I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity & self-expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more."

"... It's about collaboration. It's about feeling supported. It's about art and honesty. Not politics. Not doing favors or playing games. It's just a game y'all...and I'm sorry but that's not what music is to me. (sic)."