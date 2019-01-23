Ariana Grande hints at Valentine's Day release date for album

By Bang

Ariana Grande has hinted that her new album will be released on Valentine's Day (14.02.19).

The 'Dangerous Woman' hitmaker answered a series of questions from her fans during a brief Twitter Q&A on Monday, where she alluded to the fact her album, which is believed to be titled 'Thank U, Next', like the lead single - which name drops a number of the singer's exes, including late rapper Mac Miller and ex-fiance Pete Davidson - would be with fans by the most romantic day of the year next month.

When one fan asked: "Hopefully it releases feb so its the best birthday gift", Ariana simply wrote back: "hbd" (happy birthday).

Another then suggest: "is it feb the 8th !!!!!!!! that's my 21st sis", to which she responded: "how convenient."

And when one fan joked: "Dropping the album before Valentine's Day, you gon get everybody PREGNANT", she laughed it off and wrote: "oh quite the opposite."

Fans will find out the details, including the artwork and full track-listing for the record - which follows 2018's 'Sweetener' - on Friday.

Meanwhile, the 'Side to Side' singer has been forced to apologise for the offence her new single '7 Rings' has caused.

The 25-year-old singer has insisted she never intended to offend anyone with her lyrics to the hit record, which is from her upcoming record.

The controversy surrounds the line: "You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it..."

Following the release of the track, one of Ariana's fans sarcastically wrote on Instagram Stories: "White women talking about their weaves is how we're gonna solve racism."

Ariana shared the post with her followers, saying she had "so much love" for the fan responsible for the message.

Although Ariana subsequently decided to delete her post, the message was captured by The Shade Room, prompting a backlash against the singer.

But Ariana has now issued an apology, saying it was "never my attention to offend anybody".