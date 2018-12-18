Ariana Grande is worried about Pete Davidson

By Bang

Ariana Grande "feels terrible" following her ex-fiance Pete Davidson's worrying Instagram post in which he stated he "doesn't want to be on this earth any more".

The 25-year-old comedian - who suffers from bipolar disorder and has previously battled suicidal thoughts - was the subject of a welfare check by the New York Police Department (NYPD), over the weekend after he wrote on social media that he "doesn't want to be on this earth any more".

And Ariana - who got engaged to Pete after a month of dating in June, before the pair split in October - is said to be "frantic" and worried about her former flame's well being.

A source told People magazine: "Ariana and Pete haven't really been in contact since the split, but this doesn't mean that she doesn't care about him. She was frantic after she saw his Instagram message. She feels terrible that he isn't feeling well."

Pete's Instagram post came just moments after he had taken to the site to praise Kanye West for speaking out about his own mental health struggle after Ariana made a joke concerning Kanye's online feud with Drake.

He wrote: "I'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last. all i've ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so."

The star only left the post up for a matter of minutes before he deleted his entire Instagram account.

Ariana later took to Twitter to share her own worries, and confirmed she had rushed to Pete's side to support him.

The 25-year-old singer tweeted: "man i'm so sorry i told a dumb joke. i really didn't mean any harm. all i want everyone to be healthy and happy. so desperately. please.

"I'm downstairs and I'm not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that's not me, but i'm here too. (sic)"