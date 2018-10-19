Ariana Grande's family 'worried' about her following split

By Bang

Ariana Grande's family are "definitely worried about her" following her split from Pete Davidson earlier this month.

The 25-year-old singer and the 'Saturday Night Live' star called off their engagement after Ariana was left "emotionally unavailable" following the tragic death of her former boyfriend Mac Miller, and although she's keeping herself busy with her work, her loved ones are said to be concerned.

A source said: "She's staying strong and focusing on work right now, but her friends and family are definitely worried about her."

The 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker returned to work this week to perform 'The Wizard and I' during a taping of NBC's 'Wicked' 15th anniversary special which will air later this month, marking the first time she had been spotted since her split from 24-year-old Pete.

During the event, Ariana was without her engagement ring, and had also covered up the "Pete" tattoo she has on her finger.

And despite their split - which comes five months after they became engaged following just weeks of dating - sources believe the pair could reconcile once Ariana has had time to heal.

The source told People magazine: "Ariana's been through a lot and emotionally things have been so up and down for her this year.

"[The split has] been really hard for both of them. They're very unpredictable. It's over for now but in a few days it wouldn't be shocking to see them all over each other again."

Meanwhile, the 'God is a Woman' singer broke her silence following the split on Instagram on Tuesday (16.10.18), admitting the break up was "very sad" and advising her fans she was planning to take a break from social media.

She wrote: "time to say bye bye to the internet for just a lil bit. it's hard not to bump news n stuff that i'm not tryna to see rn [right now]. it's very sad and we're all tryin very hard to keep goin. love u. and thank u for bein here always. (sic)"