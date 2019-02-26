Ariana Grande tells fans to buy see-through bags for her tour

By Bang

Ariana Grande has urged her fans to buy see-through bags before attending her upcoming world tour.

The 25-year-old musician says her fans should bring their possessions in clear bags so they can pass through security easily, as things are going to be super strict following the bombing that happened at her Manchester concert in May 2017, which left 22 dead and hundreds more injured.

She wrote on her Instagram page: "Dear sweetener / thank u next tour audience friends, we're sending out emails soon encouraging you to order a clear bag to bring your things into the venues as security is going to be very precise and smooth but for sure super strict. they're super cheap and simple but having them ahead of time will for sure help things go as smooth as possible so if you see this in your emails please don't ignore it! my team n i appreciate it very much! p.s. any clear bags within a certain size (all info will be in the ) are totally fine to bring if you already have your own, i just wanted to make sure you saw these and knew about all this ahead of time so everything can go as smoothly and safely as possible. love you. thank you!"

Ariana has not yet confirmed a specific date in Manchester as being part of her 2019 tour as she revealed last year she wants to stage a special event in the city.

She previously wrote on her Instagram: "Manchester is not on this initial list because we a planning a special show. We need a bit more time getting things together before we can announce the date but we are of course coming and we love you."