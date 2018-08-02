Arjun dates again after divorce

By Sanskriti Media

Arjun Rampal may have announced his divorce and a couple of women of foreign origin have been linked to him. But here is the clincher – perhaps. The actor was spotted with a mystery girl on Sunday, post a dinner date in Mumbai.

“Arjun and the girl both were conscious when the spotted the paparazzi and without much ad the girl quickly made sure that her face was hidden from the cameras. Arjun was driving the car and he quickly moved away before the cameras could get a better view,” says an eye witness.

Arjun and Mehr announced their separation earlier this year after being married for twenty years and two children Mahika and Myra. The couple also went on a Paris holiday with their kids after the separation was announced not letting their differences get in the way of the children having a good time with both parents.