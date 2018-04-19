Arjun trains to be fitter

Arjun Kapoor lost out on the important role of Kapil Dev in the film on the ’83 World Cup.

The reason was that he had put on weight after being in top shape in his earlier films. “Arjun took too much time to lose weight and the makers were keen to cast someone and announced the film.Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan had initially written a detailed researched script, but for some strange reason he was replaced by Kabir Khan. Arjun was subsequently replaced by Ranveer Singh in the role,” says a source close to the film.

And now as he readies for his first period drama in six years of his career, Arjun Kapoor wants to be fit for the role and not lose it.

“Ashutosh Gowariker has given him strict instructions to shape in or ship out and Arjun is working hard on his fitness as Panipat is a tough ask for an actor physically as well,” says a trade source.

So, get ready to watch a fitter Arjun in Panipat though he will be more of his current self in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar as well as in some portions of Namastey England.