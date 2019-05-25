Arnold Schwarzenegger 'can't see' him and Maria Shriver getting back together

By Bang

Arnold Schwarzenegger hangs out with his estranged wife Maria Shriver regularly but they won't get back together.

The former couple - who were together for 25 years - split up in 2011 when it emerged the 'Terminator' star had fathered a son, Joseph, now 21, with their housekeeper and, although they still hang out together for the sake of their four children Katherine, 28, Christina, 26, Patrick, 24, and 20-year-old Christopher, there's no way they will rekindle their relationship in the future.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Arnold said when asked whether they are getting divorced: "Oh, that's something that you will have to ask her side. But I can tell you that she's really happy.

"I was over there last night at her house, we were celebrating Mother's Day, we were all having a great relationship, the kids, my wife and me -- and it's as good as you can be. But we can't see any kind of way of living together the way it used to be."

Despite splitting over Arnold's infidelity, the pair have always remained amicable for the sake of their kids and have tried hard to instil a strong work ethic into them.

Maria said previously: "I say to them, at the end of the day, you're you. You will surround yourself with people who know you and love you.

"That's your job to have a good group of friends around you. I expect you and so does your dad expect you to be kind and compassionate and I expect you to work hard.

"I don't expect you to make a lot of money, but I expect you to work hard as does your dad."

But no matter what her children do, they've always been reassured their parents love them.

Maria explained: "I'm not going to tie loving you to how you do, but I do expect you to be kind and loving and you will always be accepted here in this home.

"You will always be loved here. It's non- negotiable. You will have that all the time."