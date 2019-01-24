Australian Open 2019: Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Anna Wintour...

Nicole Kidman (C), husband singer Keith Urban (R) and Vogue chief editor Anna Wintour watch the women's singles semi-final match between Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova and Danielle Collins of the US on day 11 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.

(Front L to R) Vogue chief editor Anna Wintour, director Baz Luhrmann, actress Nicole Kidman and Kidman's husband Keith Urban.

Nicole Kidman, husband singer Keith Urban (C) and Australia's former foreign minister Julie Bishop.

Julie Bishop and Nicole Kidman

Photos: AFP