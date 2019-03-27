Avicii honoured with Tim Bergling Foundation

By Bang

Avicii's family will honour him with the launch of the Tim Bergling Foundation on the first anniversary of his passing.

The 'Levels' hitmaker - whose foundation has taken its name from his given moniker - tragically passed away on April 20, 2018 at the age of 28 and his relatives will honour him with a new project to support those struggling with mental illness and also to support the prevention of suicide.

His family said in a statement: "Tim wanted to make a difference. Starting a foundation in his name is our way to honour his memory and continue to act in his spirit."

At the end of April 2018, Avicii's family released a statement which seemingly confirmed the star had taken his own life.

It read: "Stockholm, 26 April 2018. Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most - music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you, Your family (sic)"