Awaiting Karan Johar's biggest casting coup

By Sanskriti Media

A big filmmaker’s casting is something that one always looks out for. Be it Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali or Karan Johar. The buzz about the casting continues till it is gradually or finally announced.

While Aditya’s last film with Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor – Befikre tanked, SLB’s Padmaavat kept the banner flying high and Karan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was not too bad.

But now Karan is ready to roll his next one in a year from now and is in the process of locking the cast. “We all know that it will be a bunch of big stars because Karan wants to now make another multi starrer movie when it comes to his turn to helm the project as a director. His other film as a producer Kalank which is directed by Abhishek Varman already boasts of one of the biggest casts in Bollywood in recent times – Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor - and we are told that this casting will be far bigger and better than that of Kalank,” says our source.

We will have to however wait for an official announcement which will happen in a few weeks from now.