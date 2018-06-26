B-Town’s biggest dance film

Remo D Souza’s dance film starring Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif will now be mounted on a very big scale and will be the biggest dance film to ever come out of India.

The makers are very confident with Varun because of his track record with entertainers. “October was not a big-ticket film because it was also made at a tight budget and an offbeat film. But at the same time all his films like ABCD 2, Judwaa 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya did roaring business at the box office. With Katrina alongside him as his heroine and Remo who directed Race 3 at a Rs 120 crore budget as the director, the film is a sure shot sell out in terms of the music and satellite as well. Being a dance film, it gets promoted much faster on television on all these musical shows,” informs a trade insider.

Most of Remo’s ABCD cast including Prabhudeva and others are expected to be part of the film as well.

Industry sources peg the making cost of the film at a little less than Rs 100 crore.