Bachchan confirms being back in action

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, Amitabh Bachchan confirmed on his Twitter handle that his doctors have managed to cure him. Taking a leaf out of his father Harivanshrai Bachchan’s poetic sense, Amitabh said, “Kuch kasht bada, Chikitsak ko chikitsa ke liye bulana pada, Ilaaj prabal, Swasth hua naval, Isi bahaane, apnon ko pata chala,” read his tweet in Hindi.

Bachchan said that the team of doctors who flew in to Jodhpur where he is shooting at the Mehrangarh Fort had managed to cure him and he was back in action. Bachchan had earlier suffered a rib fracture on the sets of the film apart from a hospital visit recently during the film city schedule for the same film Thugs of Hindostan. Just before that he also had another back pain which got him to miss an event before calling the medics in to treat him to be there for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Bollywood sojourn.

Bachchan’s actress wife Jaya Bachchan (nee Bhaduri) had confirmed that he had a pain due to heavy costumes he wore for the Vijay Krishna Acharya film.

Throughout the 49 years in filmdom, Bachchan has battled many maladies from Myasthenia Gravis to Tuberculosis, from Hepatitis B, from a cracker blast that damaged his left hand to the lethal punch on his solar plexus delivered by Puneet Issar on the sets of Coolie.

Every time Bachchan has a health issue, Bollywood’s heart beat stops. Thank God, he is back!