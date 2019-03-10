Bachchan gets promoted; to play judge now

By Sanskriti Media

Around 20 years ago, Vishal Bhardwaj was all set to make his debut as a director. The film was called Barf and was to be bankrolled by Ajay Devgn who he much later worked with in Omkara.

Barf was to star the unique pair of Manoj Bajpayee and Sushmita Sen, but the film was canned.

And now the Rumi Jafry film that stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi has been titled Barf. Anand Pandit who recently was one of the producers of Total Dhamaal is bankrolling the film.

But what sources tell us now is more interesting. “Barf is basically a courtroom drama. Bachchan will be playing the role of a judge in this film and it seems that he has gotten a promotion this time from Pink and Badla where he played lawyer. He has also played a lawyer in another film called Zamaanat which has not at all released. The film’s premise is set in a court and is a gripping tale which will have humour as well in it. Rumi cannot do without humour, but this will not be farcical or slapstick anywhere in the narrative,” says a trade know all.

There is a buzz in the trade that two men who were also seen in another courtroom drama – Jolly LLB 2 – Annu Kapoor as well as Saurabh Shukla will also be seen in the film.

Meanwhile there are reports that the film may also be renamed as Khel.