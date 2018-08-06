Bachchans and Kapoors bereaved

By Sanskriti Media

Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan arrived for Sheta Bachchan's father in law Rajan Nanda's last rites in New Delhi.

Amitabh Bachchan, who was in Bulgaria for a shoot, wrote on his blog, "My relative Mr Rajan Nanda, Nikhil's father and father-in-law of Shweta, just passed away. Leaving for India."

Escorts Group chairman Rajan Nanda passed away at the age of 76 Sunday night. He is survived by his wife Ritu Nanda, who is the daughter of late superstar and filmmaker of Bollywood Raj Kapoor, and children Nikhil and Natasha. Nikhil Nanda is currently the Managing Director of Escorts Limited and he is married to Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared the news on Instagram. Remembering Rajan Nanda, she wrote, “You were, are and will always remain a legend! Thank you for all the love always – will miss you so much uncle – until we meet again. RIP uncle Rajan.”