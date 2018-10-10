Ben Affleck and Shauna Sexton 'have split'

By Bang

Hollywood star Ben Affleck has reportedly split from Shauna Sexton.

The 46-year-old actor - who was previously married to fellow Hollywood star Jennifer Garner - and Shauna, 22, have decided to go their separate ways after less than two months of dating, although an insider has played down the significance of their split.

The source told People: "There was nothing to split from as it has been casual."

Ben and Shauna recently went on a romantic vacation to Montana together.

But the actor - who checked himself into rehab in August, seeking treatment for alcohol addiction - is instead focused on his health and his three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six.

The insider explained: "He enjoyed being with her but is working on himself, and being together with her at this time is not something that works.

"He will date in the future, but for now his focus is on his sobriety, family and his next project."

Ben previously thanked his family after completing a stint in rehab for alcohol addiction.

The Academy Award-winning star took to his Instagram account to explain that he'd spent 40 days at a treatment centre and revealed that he's still in outpatient care.

He said in his post: "The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It's given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others."

Ben - whose divorce was finalised in 2017 - also revealed he was determined to fight his addiction for the sake of himself and his family.

The 'Gone Girl' star - who previously spent time in rehab in 2001 and 2017 - shared: "Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. I am fighting for myself and my family."