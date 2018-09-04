Beyonce's mom's 'can't believe' she is the singer's mom

By Bang

Beyonce's mother Tina Lawson has paid a touching tribute to her daughter as she turns 37, in which she says she is blessed to have been "chosen by God" to be the singer's parent.

The 'Irreplaceable' singer turned 37 today and in a touching tribute, which saw Tina share a throwback picture of her daughter when she was just four-months-old on Instagram, she revealed how blessed she is to have given birth to such a "generous" and "loving person".

Photo: Instagram

Alongside the sweet photo, Tina, who also shared what a "privilege" it is to have given birth to Beyonce's younger sister Solange Knowles, 32, in the post, wrote: "It's already your birthday where you are So Happy Birthday to the nicest , owner of the most beautiful, generous , loving hearts ever !!!! Brilliant too! Always thinking, planning, analyzing, strategizing, how you can make everything you touch better! On this day you were 4 months old and i couldn't even control the excitement and pride and the all encompassing love i felt for you, my first born I made a vow to love and cherish you everyday. For the rest of my life! Sometimes i can't believe out of all the incredible people in the world i was chosen by God to be your mom! The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life, hands down!! It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body Enjoy your B-Day!!! No one deserves it more!! I love you Mom (sic)"

It's not yet known how the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker - who has six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 14-month-old twins Siri and Rumi with husband Jay-Z - will be celebrating her special day.

Beyonce and Jay are currently on their joint 'On The Run Tour II', with the next show scheduled to take place on September 11 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Last year, Beyonce celebrated her 36th birthday by watching her husband play Made in America festival in Philadelphia, and no expenses were spared when it came to the birthday cake, with it believed to have cost upwards of $3,500.