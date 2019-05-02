Billboard Music Awards: Nick Jonas, Mariah Carey, Lauren Daigle...

By AP

Priyanka Chopra and her husband musician Nick Jonas attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mariah Carey poses with the Icon Award in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Lauren Daigle

Drake poses in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco poses with the award for Top Rock Song for "High Hopes".

Sophie Turner (L) and Tye Sheridan

Jonas brothers (L-R) Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas

Eva Longoria

Jennifer Hudson

South Korean boy band BTS attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Photos: AFP

A list of winners in the top categories at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, held Wednesday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

- Top Hot 100 song: "Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

- Top Billboard 200 album: Drake, "Scorpion"

- Top artist: Drake

- Top new artist: Juice WRLD

- Top female artist: Ariana Grande

- Top male artist: Drake

- Top streaming songs artist: Drake

- Top song sales artist: Drake

- Top radio songs artist: Drake

- Top duo/group: BTS

- Top R&B artist: Ella Mai

- Top rap artist: Drake

- Top country artist: Luke Combs

- Top rock artist: Imagine Dragons

- Top Latin artist: Ozuna

- Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers

- Top Christian artist: Lauren Daigle

- Top gospel artist: Tasha Cobbs Leonard

- Top social artist: BTS

- Top touring artist: Ed Sheeran

- Chart achievement award: Ariana Grande

- Icon award: Mariah Carey