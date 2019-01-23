Bollywood’s new star begins prep for KJo’s next

By Sanskriti Media

The preparations for Takht have begun. Karan Johar announced his magnus opus and his first historical following on the footsteps of his contemporaries Ashutosh Gowariker and Sanjay Leela Bhansali last year with an ensemble cast comprising Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor and the film is slated to release next year.

After his film URI: The Surgical Strike has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark without much ado and is still doing extremely well, Vicky Kaushal who also essays a pivotal character in the Karan Johar directorial says that the preparations of Takht have begun. “The prep has happened. Karan’s team is already looking out for possible locations to shoot the film and is out on recce. I am supposed to join the film by May or June,” he reveals.

Kaushal is not content basking on the reflected glory on what is on the way to be his first Rs 100 crore film. “I am not resting after URI. I need to keep myself busy and I will keep calling people asking for work,” smiles the actor.

“Takht is a very important film for me. I still haven't gotten into the mind-space to do that role and will do that closer to when we start filming,’ says the actor.