Aamir fans disrupt shoot

By Sanskriti Media

It was mayhem at Badbagh in Jaisalmer where Aamir Khan was shooting for his film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor had moved to Rajasthan again after shooting for his las film Thugs Of Hindostan at Jaisalmer. But this time he was at a small zilla called Badbagh where news spread like wildfire that Khan was shooting there. Hordes of locals assembled at the location to have a glimpse of the actor and refused to move till they saw him and the shoot was disrupted till that time.

“Aamir had to personally come out and greet his fans and he spoke to them in detail and then told them that he had to shoot there and they could also watch the shoot, but they could do so only if they dispersed and stood at a distance and watched. The fans were elated when Aamir spoke to them and gleefully stepped aside to watch the perfectionist film for his movies,” says a source. After shooting in Chandigarh and later at Amritsar, he will shoot at Jaisalmer and then will go to the three zillas in Jodhpur - Rohitgarh Bhadrachur and Siwana to film his next few scenes for the remake of Forrest Gump helmed by Advait Chandan.